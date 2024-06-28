Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
