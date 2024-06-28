Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

VBK opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

