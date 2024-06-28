Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

