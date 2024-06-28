Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $174.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.