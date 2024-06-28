Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after acquiring an additional 97,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 93,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.