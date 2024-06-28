Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.