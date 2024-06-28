Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Equal Weight

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $295.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $242.56 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $68,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.