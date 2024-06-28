Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.