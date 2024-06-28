World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.96 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $148.96 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000125 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

