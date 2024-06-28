Wrapped AVAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.37 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $28.46 or 0.00046186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $143.34 million and $17.37 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,036,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,035,814.35209199. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.93791147 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1082 active market(s) with $18,680,349.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

