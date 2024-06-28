Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.38 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $87.38 million and $5.22 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 949,008,161 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 949,986,303.1101905. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09235464 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $4,693,807.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

