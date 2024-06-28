zkSync Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $592.38 million and $144.45 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.16029728 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $144,698,629.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

