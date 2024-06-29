111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
111 Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of YI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. 111 has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
