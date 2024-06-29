11,133 Shares in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUFQ stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.