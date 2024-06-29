1,409 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

