180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,118 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,380,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,979,000 after purchasing an additional 982,302 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $27.02 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

