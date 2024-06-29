180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,319 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

