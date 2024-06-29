180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

