180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

