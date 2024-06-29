180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at $86,629,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.