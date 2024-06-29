180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

