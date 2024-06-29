180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Incyte by 44.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 240.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

