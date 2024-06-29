180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.75%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

