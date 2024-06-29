180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after buying an additional 727,837 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.80 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

