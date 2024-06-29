180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 831,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

