180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,012 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

