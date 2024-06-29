180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Nucor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Nucor by 23.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Nucor stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

