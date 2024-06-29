2,351 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ KALU opened at $87.90 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

