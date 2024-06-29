4,096 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

