427 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $182.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

