5,779 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

