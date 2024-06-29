Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
AGRPY stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.27.
Absa Group Company Profile
