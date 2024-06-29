ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 52,972 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,623.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,356 shares of company stock worth $949,987. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

