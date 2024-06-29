Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in June

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHEXY

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.