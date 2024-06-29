Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 2.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $546.95 and last traded at $543.04. 1,663,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,551,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.66.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $535.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.