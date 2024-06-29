AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

AFC Ajax Price Performance

AFC Ajax stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

About AFC Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.