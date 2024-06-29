Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

