African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AFBOF opened at $11.50 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than African Rainbow Minerals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.