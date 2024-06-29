AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of AGLXY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.