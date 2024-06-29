Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.77 on August 12th

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:APD opened at $257.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.