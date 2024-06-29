Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.