Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

