Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in June

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

