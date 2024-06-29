Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.7098 dividend. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

