Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
