Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

