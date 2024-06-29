Alissa B. Vickery Sells 10,000 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $2,903,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $521,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

