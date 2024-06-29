Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

