Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $186.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.