Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

