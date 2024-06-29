Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $259,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

